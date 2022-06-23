LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village and town of Lake George have set an informational meeting regarding the effort to investigate what would change if the village officially dissolved into the town. The topic was broached after a petition was signed by enough village residents to prompt the village to hire a firm to investigate what would change for residents, resources and taxes.

A public information meeting will be held at 6 p.m. next Monday, June 27, at Lake George Town Hall. The village Board of Trustees will lead a session that goes into detail on the process of dissolution, the petition started by Town Code Enforcement Officer Doug Frost, and the study to come.

Topics will include how the village and town got to this point, a timeline that includes an investigation earlier in 2022 that was halted due to changing municipal staff seats and the status of a wastewater treatment project. Also to be discussed are the details of the study itself, and what a dissolution plan would look like once drafted. A question and answer period will also be held.

Due to the petition, a referendum has been set on the potential dissolution. That vote is set for Sept. 13. Until then, Frost and Village Mayor Bob Blais have both stated their intent to hold multiple public information sessions on what dissolution could mean for Lake George.

In many cases, dissolution takes place when a town is in debt, or lacking resources, to a degree that could be offset by sharing cash flow, resources or departments with a village within its grounds. Blais and Frost have both spoken on how, in Lake George, the opposite is true. While the town has grown in tax flow, with new construction plentiful over 30 miles, the village is the party in the greater debt.

Those unable to attend the meeting in-person may do so via Zoom meeting.