QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Queensbury is working out a new comprehensive plan for projects, policies, and more. Following a recent community survey, this week the town announced an upcoming workshop for those who want to know more.

At the meeting, Queensbury town staff will talk through the Comprehensive Plan, which has not been revised since 2007. The new plan will help the town to budget and plan new projects. The public workshop is set for Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Senior Activities Center at 742 Bay Road. Those who can’t make it in person will be able to tune in via Zoom meeting.

The road to a new plan started with the release of a community survey in late August. Queensbury residents were asked about where they lived, their own demographics, and what issues they would like to see the town tackle in the coming years, including business and home development, recreation, and other goals for the coming decade.

Wednesday’s meeting is open to residents, business and property owners, community leaders, employees, and all others with a vested interest in the future of the town of Queensbury.