LOWER MANHATTAN — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited One World Observatory with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday. It was the first stop during their trip to New York City.

The royal couple are in town to talk about vaccine equity at Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been extremely vocal advocates for vaccine equity, fighting to bring COVID vaccine access to poorer nations, and urging world leaders and pharmaceutical companies to share vaccines with nations in need.

Thursday’s event at One World Trace Center was the couple’s first public outing since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

This is also the first time Prince Harry has been to New York City since 2013 when he came to the area to survey Superstorm Sandy damage.

The trip to the Big Apple suggests that the couple may be ready to return to public life after taking some times to themselves for parental leave.

Their two children, 2-year-old Archie and baby Lili, are reportedly back at home in Montecito, California.