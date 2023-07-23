MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new bench in the Village of Manlius memorializes Faye, the swan stolen and killed Memorial Day weekend. The bench sits beside a makeshift memorial at the Manlius Swan Pond.

Faye’s four cygnets were also stolen but have since been returned to the pond. Their father, Manny, was relocated after attacking the babies.

Sandra Hough, who grew up in Manlius, described the situation as devastating and heartbreaking, but when talking about the bench she said, “It’s fitting for both Faye and Manny.”

Mayor Paul Whorrall explained, “A lot of people want some type of closure. This is a way to have it.”

The Village is footing the bill for the Home Depot bench that cost nearly $1,500. Donations already collected from the public will help cover those costs.

Whorall adds that the swans are a big part of the community – so big that there are several other plans in the works to keep Faye’s memory alive.

Flexi-pavement, a soft, track-like material, will replace the bricks beneath the bench. An image of a swan and “Village of Manlius” will be laid on that pavement. A swan art festival is being planned for the fall, and bronze statues along with other donated items will be permanently placed in a gated area of the pond.

“We don’t want to do something that looks like we just put it together,” said Mayor Whorrall. “We want to do it in a way that looks nice.”

If you would like to donate something or help put the permanent memorial together, you can contact the Mayor’s office by calling (315) 682-9171.