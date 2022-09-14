CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act.

According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbeck of Lincklaen and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, were both allegedly in possession of numerous ‘ghost guns’, as well as large-capacity ammunition magazines that were non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act.

Alec was arrested on August 30th, and Duane was arrested on September 7th. Both men have been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Class C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D Felony)

Alec Hollenbeck was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. He has been issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the Lincklaen Town Court on September 14th.

Duane Hollenbeck was also arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Lincklaen Town Court on September 20th.