SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first light on the Menorah in Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse was lit on Thursday evening, Dec. 7, for the first day of Hanukkah.

There was an increased police presence at the lighting, Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski confirmed, as it followed an incident of shots being fired near Temple Israel in Albany that happened earlier in the day.

The Menorah was lit by Rabbi Yaakov Rapoport of Chabad Lubavitch of CNY who stressed that the Jewish community will not be intimidated by recent attacks.

“We won’t give in to anything,” Rapoport said. “And when I say the victory of the few over many, there’s only 5 million Jews in Israel. There’s over 50 million enemies around it. So it is a victory of few over many.”

More lightings will happen as the week goes on for each night of Hanukkah, except for Saturday.