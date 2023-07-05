FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been just over two months since two Fulton teenagers tragically died in a car accident along Route 48 in the Town of Granby.

The loss of 17-year-old Rylee Bartlett and 16-year-old Brady Niver shook the community to the core. Their families and friends are still grieving.

Menter Ambulance is choosing to honor the two teens in the second year of its campaign, “Shirts for Charity.”

Participating first responders have purchased a Menter Ambulance themed Hawaiian shirt to be worn on duty.

“Day in and day out, our providers are exposed to a lot of stressors that take a toll on them. This gives us an opportunity to do something fun and meaningful at the same time. Whether it means making a sick or injured patient smile when they see an ambulance crew decked out in Hawaiian shirts, or we are able to help an organization in the community support their own mission you can’t go wrong.” Zachary Menter, President/CEO of Menter Ambulance

Through July 3 to September 10, employees will wear their shirt to work on assigned days.

Each time the shirt is worn, first responders will be contributing $7.00 to a community organization. Menter Ambulance will then match every dollar raised.

Organizations chosen for this year’s campaign include:

Erin’s Angels

Fulton Wrestling Club (donations to the Fulton Wrestling Club are in Rylee Bartlett’s memory)

Upstate Medical University Oncology (Upstate Foundation)

Forge Wrestling Club (donations to the Forge Wrestling Club are in Brady Niver’s memory)

Paws Across Oswego County

“All the non-profit organizations being supported have significant meaning to members of our staff,” Menter Ambulance stated. “The Fulton Wrestling Club and the Forge Wrestling Club are non-profit organizations that we will be making donations to in Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver’s memory.”

“We wanted to give back. We want the community and their families to know that we stand with them. No matter what happens, we’re going to get through this together and that we are #FultonStrong, and we will always have each other’s backs.” Joseph Provost, Public Information Officer for Menter Ambulance

The Menter Ambulance Hawaiian shirts are made only for first responders. They’re not available for purchase by the general public.

If you’d like to contribute to the campaign, call Menter Ambulance directly at (315) 592-4145. You can also email at “info@menteramb.com“.