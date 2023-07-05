FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been just over two months since two Fulton teenagers tragically died in a car accident along Route 48 in the Town of Granby.
The loss of 17-year-old Rylee Bartlett and 16-year-old Brady Niver shook the community to the core. Their families and friends are still grieving.
Menter Ambulance is choosing to honor the two teens in the second year of its campaign, “Shirts for Charity.”
Participating first responders have purchased a Menter Ambulance themed Hawaiian shirt to be worn on duty.
Through July 3 to September 10, employees will wear their shirt to work on assigned days.
Each time the shirt is worn, first responders will be contributing $7.00 to a community organization. Menter Ambulance will then match every dollar raised.
Organizations chosen for this year’s campaign include:
- Erin’s Angels
- Fulton Wrestling Club (donations to the Fulton Wrestling Club are in Rylee Bartlett’s memory)
- Upstate Medical University Oncology (Upstate Foundation)
- Forge Wrestling Club (donations to the Forge Wrestling Club are in Brady Niver’s memory)
- Paws Across Oswego County
“All the non-profit organizations being supported have significant meaning to members of our staff,” Menter Ambulance stated. “The Fulton Wrestling Club and the Forge Wrestling Club are non-profit organizations that we will be making donations to in Rylee Bartlett and Brady Niver’s memory.”
The Menter Ambulance Hawaiian shirts are made only for first responders. They’re not available for purchase by the general public.
If you’d like to contribute to the campaign, call Menter Ambulance directly at (315) 592-4145. You can also email at “info@menteramb.com“.