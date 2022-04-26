Editor’s note: New York State Police press briefing will be live-streamed on this page at 3 p.m. EDT.

ELBA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say a Mercy Flight helicopter crashed in Genesee County Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, troopers responded to the helicopter crash in the Town of Elba around 1 p.m.

Mercy Flight has an airport on E. Saile Drive in Batavia. The crash scene is approximately three miles from there, near Edgerton and Norton Roads, according to multiple reports. Nearby roads in the area are closed as crews investigate and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Mercy Flight is a non-profit provider of emergency and non-emergency air and ground medical transport that serves throughout the Finger Lakes and Western New York regions of the state.

Location

A Mercy Flight helicopter crashed at an airport in Genesee County back in October after the helicopter had tried to land normally after returning from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, but made a hard landing.

In the October crash, the underside of the fuselage was damaged, but everyone inside the helicopter safely got out, authorities said at the time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.