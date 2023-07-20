SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Micron submitted an application this week, obtained by NewsChannel 9 Wednesday, July 19, formally requesting its purchase of the White Pine Commerce Park and associated tax breaks.

“It’s really a landmark document,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “That triggers intent from the company.”

The company will pay nearly $26 million simply to file the paperwork to the Onondaga County Industrial Agency and fund the agency’s related costs.

Last year, Micron announced plans to build a $100 billion megafab campus at the White Pine Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay.

This week’s application released the following details:

Phase 1 construction will hire 4,500 construction workers, 1,301 of which will be local

Phase 1 will include construction of fabs 1 and 2, totaling nearly $50 billion in investment over 10 years

Micron will hire 1,858 people in the first three years

4,680 Micron employees will work at the site once both fabs are operational

Micron’s current application applies only to Phase 1



Regarding construction jobs, the county executive said, “We absolutely will have to bring in talent that has that semiconductor expertise from throughout the Northeast and Pacific Northwest as well. That’s a huge economic boom for us. That’s the first economic boom: the wages our crews will be getting paid. Then, we’re going to be hosting these construction workers.”

Unlike most other applications to OCIDA, Micron’s 30-page document doesn’t detail requested financial incentives and tax breaks.

The company already agreed to certain benefits with the Onondaga County Executive during the site selection process. The deal still has to be finalized and approved by OCIDA.

A draft payment plan called on the company to pay $85 million over 49 years. Projected savings are listed as nearly $284 million.