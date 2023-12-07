SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students and teachers at several schools around New York State will benefit from an enhanced curriculum related to Micron and the computer chip industry, the company announced Thursday.

Micron, New York State government, and teachers’ unions including the American Federation of Teachers, announced the New York Advanced Technology Framework while celebrating the ceremonial groundbreaking of the STEAM school in Downtown Syracuse.

The curriculum will train teachers and support students at the new school, but will be expanded into other districts.

These curriculum enhancements will be piloted in 10 districts or BOCES programs starting next fall.

Baldwinsville

Chittenango

East Syracuse Minoa

Liverpool

New York City: Brooklyn STEAM Center and Thomas Edison High School

Niagara Falls

North Syracuse

Syracuse

OCM BOCES

Watertown

The framework incorporates industry-related career exploration which may help students find a pathway to a dream job.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Micron’s Chief People Officer April Arnzen said: “The conversations in the classroom, the curriculum, the hands-on learning, (students’) understanding of… what these careers are, the skills needed, I think is going to be more obvious to the students. We’re going to have more and more students who don’t just sit on the sidelines because they think it’s too hard, or they don’t understand it, these kids are going to understand it.”

Governor Kathy Hochul said: “It’s incumbent upon us to make sure they have the workforce they need. Where we’re going to educate them has to be state of the art, the latest technologies, a curriculum that adapts to the needs of those companies. So I can say to companies, not just Micron, but all over, this is the place you’ll have the most educated workforce. Young people will have the skills you need right now, so you want to hire them.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer: “From Syracuse to Niagara Falls and Watertown to NYC, Micron’s new initiative to invest in our youth will help students get the skills and knowledge they need to start careers in science and engineering in Central NY and across Upstate NY. I am proud to support Micron’s commitment to fostering innovation, creating jobs, and securing a prosperous future for the next generation of New Yorkers—ensuring they are well-prepared to seize the opportunities emerging from Upstate NY’s booming technology manufacturing industry.”

The goal is scale the program across New York State, once the pilot is explored.

Micron and New York State government will contribute $4 million combined.