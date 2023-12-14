SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Once Micron’s megafab campus is operational in the Town of Clay and making computer chips needed for modern society, the company will also be focused on computer chips needed for the next generation.

The company is one of the partners in a $10 billion investment at the Albany Nanotech Complex, announced this week.

“There are many reasons why Micron chose New York,” the company’s executive vice president Scott DeBoer told NewsChannel 9, “but being able to ramp up our partnership and have opportunities like this is one of the benefits of coming to New York.”

Work in the Town of Clay is dedicated to the manufacturing of current products. The work done in Albany, just a two-hour Thruway drive from the White Pine Commerce Park, will be researching and developing future technologies.

DeBoer elaborated: “Which lets us build faster chips, smaller chips, more power efficient chips.”

The central piece of the investment is a nearly $500 million chip-mapping machine and related tools from a company in Europe. Its equipment is so new, the first one hasn’t shipped anywhere.

It’s hard to find and hard to say: High narrow aperture extreme ultraviolet light lithography or High NA EUV.

It doesn’t roll off the tongue and doesn’t roll into the facility easily.

“ASML has a process to bring them over on custom 747s and specific types of trucking,” said Paul Kelly, the chief operating officer for NY CREATES, the agency that manages the center.

“Arguably, the most complex and advanced scientific tool in the history of man,” said Empire State Development Chief Operating Officer Kevin Younis.

The state says there is no other site in North America that will have this type of tool, this type of capability, and this type of public-private partnership.