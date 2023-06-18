SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mike Price, previously of NewsChannel 9, is up for an award. But, it’s not exactly him.

His character, Baron Daemon, has been nominated for the “Horror Host Hall of Fame!”

Price hosted late night movies and a kids show back in the early 1960’s here on NewsChannel 9.

Past hall-of-famers include legends like Elvira, Svengoolie and Grampa Munster.

Other nominees this year include Syracuse native Rod Serling, who created the “Twilight Zone.”

You can check out all the nominees on Facebook at Horror Host Hall of Fame. And you can vote for Price at thehorrorhosthalloffame@gmail.com.