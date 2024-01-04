SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are asking for help from the public as they search for missing 11-year-old Bentley Rogers.

Rogers was last seen on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3., in front of his home on Hall Ave. waiting for the school bus.

Courtesy of Syracuse Police. Courtesy of Syracuse Police.

He is five feet and four inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has darker blonde hair and brown eyes.

Rogers is a sixth grader at Lincoln Middle School. Police say he never made it to school on Jan. 3, or even made it on the bus.

The last time he was seen he was wearing a black jacket, blue pants and red, white and black PUMA sneakers.

If you have any information on where rogers may be, or if you see him, please call 911.