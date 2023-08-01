AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Auburn Police Department is asking the public if they’ve seen 14-year-old Gavin Farrell.

Farrell left his home on July 23, and hasn’t been seen since.

Police believe that he is staying in the Port Byron or Auburn area.

Farrell is a white male, with brown hair, and brown eyes, around 5’6″, and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

“The public is reminded that any attempts to conceal a missing juvenile to prevent said juvenile from being located and returned home safely is a criminal offense,” said Auburn Police.

Information regarding Farrell’s whereabouts can be provided to the Auburn Police Department by calling APD at 315-253-3231 or emailing Det. Frost at jfrost@auburnny.gov or at communitywatch@auburnny.gov.