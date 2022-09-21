MUNNSVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been posted for a woman from Munnsville.

The woman is Shari Parkis, a 53-year-old white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Parkis is 5’ 5” tall, and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and gray shorts.

She was last seen on Greene Road in Munnsville in Madison County at 2:08 PM Tuesday. Parkis was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester, New York registration KWD-2952.

Parkis is reported to be confused and may be in need of medical attention. It is thought that she may have been heading west to Cayuga County.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Shari Parkis, call the State Police at 315-366-6000 or 911.