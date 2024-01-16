SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 250 volunteers filled the Nottingham High School gymnasium to sort, pack and distribute boxes of winter clothing and food. A new location for the annual event, but the mission is the same.

Dr. Ade Obayemi, who volunteered his time today at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. clothing drive, told NewsChannel 9, “Today is a day of service. Today we commemorate the life of a great individual someone who stood for freedom and justice. A scholar and a pioneer.”

This event is in its 22nd year and is made possible by sponsors who recognize how important this is to the Syracuse community. Helping to teach the next generation about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Mark Spadafore expressed why The Greater Syracuse Labor Council takes part every year, “It is just such a good partnership and this is our city so it is important that we make our city better every day.”

Micron is also joining forces to help inspire the next generation of Central New Yorkers. Helen Hudson, who founded the MLK Clothing/Food Drive for the Greater Syracuse Labor Council/United Way of Central New York, said “Micron is our sponsor. This is their second year and they are committed for the long haul.”

Robert Simmons, Head of Social Impact and STEM Programs for The Micron Foundation was thrilled to be a part of this drive, telling NewsChannel 9, “I think the next generation of young people being here to participate is so important. I think that we spend a lot of time teaching them to read and write and do math, it is also important that we instill in the young people a sense of commitment to service because it is the next generation of young people who will lead us.”