(WSYR-TV) — National Queso Day is Wednesday, Sept. 20, and a local Mexican restaurant chain is celebrating by giving out free cups of the “liquid gold.”

Moe’s Southwest Grill is celebrating National Queso Day with a five day promotional event. Starting Sept. 19 through Sept. 24, all guests a free cup of queso, no purchase necessary at participating Moe’s locations nationwide.

However, there is a small catch. In order to get the free queso, you have to be a Moe’s Rewards Member. Thankfully for queso lovers, it’s free to sign up buy just downloading the app on your smartphone and creating an account.

During the five-day promotional event, Moe’s Rewards Members are allowed a free side of queso with each visit per day at participating Moe’s locations.

Moe’s is also offering a queso gift card promotion now through Oct. 1 for guests who buy $20 in gift cards will receive an eReward for a free cup of queso to be redeemed in the app through Oct. 15.

