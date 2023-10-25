SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Montezuma Audubon Center is bringing back its guided birding tours this fall.

During tours, an Audubon guide will take participants in a large van to multiple locations within the Montezuma Wetlands Complex in Savannah to see all kinds of different birds, like Eastern Bluebirds and Red-tailed Hawks.

Tours are about two hours long, and children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are $15 per person and participants must register beforehand.

Anyone who is interested can register and purchase tickets HERE.

Tour schedule: