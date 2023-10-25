SAVANNAH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Montezuma Audubon Center is bringing back its guided birding tours this fall.
During tours, an Audubon guide will take participants in a large van to multiple locations within the Montezuma Wetlands Complex in Savannah to see all kinds of different birds, like Eastern Bluebirds and Red-tailed Hawks.
Tours are about two hours long, and children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $15 per person and participants must register beforehand.
Anyone who is interested can register and purchase tickets HERE.
Tour schedule:
- Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, November 8 at 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, November 15 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, November 22 at 10 a.m.
- Wednesday, November 29 at 2 p.m.