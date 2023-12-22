MONTEZUMA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct officially recommended that William H. Futrell, a judge in the Montezuma Town Court, should be removed.

The decision was made public on Thursday, Dec. 21, and concluded that the judge should be removed as he posted Nazi imagery on his Facebook page and publicly liked Facebook accounts that displayed sexually explicit and objectifying content.

According to the decision released by the commission, Futrell had liked pages such “Only Men Lovers,” “Dirty Biker Trash,” and “Porngirls.”

In July 2022, the commission says Futrell posted a meme of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg wearing Nazi military clothes.

Futrell also posted in April 2022 an image of a human skull that appeared identical to the Nazi SS/Totenkopf forces insignia used during World War II. The letters “FF” (Futrell Firearms) were placed above the eye sockets in a way that mimicked the appearance of the “SS” abbreviation of the Nazi Schutzstaffel.

Futrell became a judge in Montezuma in 2020 and his term is set to end in 2023. He represented himself in front of the commission.

The full decision can be seen HERE.