More than $2.3M awarded to 61 businesses and residential landlords

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than $2.3 million has been awarded to support 61 businesses and residential landlords with COVID-19 related costs and expenses through the New York Forward Loan Fund.

Of the 61 loans, 54 were provided to minority and women-owned businesses. Ten loans were provided to residential landlords, two loans were awarded to veteran-owned businesses and one loan supported a non-profit organization.

“The pandemic’s impact on small businesses was especially damaging and we’re not going to leave them behind. They are the backbone of New York’s economy and central to our recovery.” Governor Cuomo said.

The fund was created to provide working capital loans to small businesses, small residential landlords and non-profit organizations that did not receive funding from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Eligible small businesses and small residential landlords can apply for a 60-month, no-fee loan with a 3% fixed interest rate. Eligible non-profits can apply for a 60-month, no-fee loan at 2% fixed interest.

The maximum loan amount is $100,000. Loan funds can be used for working capital including payroll, operating and emergency maintenance, property taxes, utilities and costs associated with refitting physical space to follow social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: