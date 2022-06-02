ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, state organizations behind a plan that projects into the future of New York State’s climate have extended public comment for those projections. The Draft Scoping Plan is open for public comment until July 1.

The plan, released last December, describes several potential future scenarios, each informed by proposed policy and action plans that would push New York closer to meeting its climate directives. Those directives, determined by the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, call for zero emissions in the state electricity sector by 2040, as well as 70% renewable energy generation by 2030. The Draft Scoping Plan effectively provides a series of roadmaps on how to get there, and its authors want to hear the public’s opinions on those roads.

“As Co-Chairs of the Climate Action Council, we are pleased to partner with all Council members committed to finalizing the Scoping Plan by seeking outcomes in our climate planning work that will best realize benefits for all New Yorkers,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Today we are announcing an extension of the comment period on the Draft Scoping Plan to ensure more New Yorkers have the opportunity to make their voices heard during this important process.”

The public comment extension comes following 11 public hearings, and after 18,000 have already been collected. The plan’s co-authors in addition to the DEC include the New York State Climate Action Council and Energy Research and Development Authority.

The Draft Scoping Plan can be found in full through the Climate Act website. Some of the plan’s findings include substantial health benefits from decarbonization to the tune of between $50 and $120 billion based on reduced mortality and changes in fuel usage; $40 billion tied to the health benefits that come with more focus on walking and biking; and $9 billion from energy efficiency interventions in low- and moderate-income homes.

Public comments on the plan can be submitted via online public comment form, by email to scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov, pr by mail to Attention: Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399. A Final Scoping Plan will be delivered to the Governor and Legislature by Jan. 1, 2023.