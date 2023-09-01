AUGUSTA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Oneida County Sheriffs were called to a motor vehicle accident that sent six people to the hospital in the town of Augusta on Friday, September 1.

Sheriffs were called to the scene at approximately 11:50 AM on Friday, September 1 at the intersection of North Road and Knoxboro Road in the town of Augusta. Further investigation found that a pickup truck — driven by 73-year-old Steven Aldridge of Waterville — was driving northbound when it drove through a stop sign without stopping.

At that time, the truck hit a van traveling eastbound, driven by 37-year-old Rachel Chase of Liverpool and containing four passengers.

Aldridge was transported via Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse for head injuries. Chase and her passengers were all transported to Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital for the evaluation of minor injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time. However, the accident remains under investigation.