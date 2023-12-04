SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 34th year, NewsChannel 9 presented “A Movie with a Mission” to fight hunger and homelessness in support of the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

This year, “A Movie with a Mission” raised over $77,000.

“A Movie with a Mission” was seen on NewsChannel 9 from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3. It was hosted by Nicole Sommavilla and Ryan Dean.

This year’s film was “Beyond Tomorrow,” a 1940s film that follows three ghosts who return to Earth to help reunite a young couple they initially brought together on Christmas Eve.

If you still want the chance to donate, you can go on the Movie with a Mission website to do so.