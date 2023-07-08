CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Moyers Corners Fire Department held a Celebration of Life today, July 8, for firefighter David “Fergie” Ferguson.

Ferguson was the longest serving firefighter in the department’s history, and was honored back in 2020 for serving the department for over 50 years.

The department held a procession at 11 a.m. which started from Moyers Corners Station 2 and traveled north on Morgan Road to Wetzel Road.

From Wetzel Road, the procession made its way to Oswego Road where it passed by Moyers Corners Station 4 and ended by arriving under a ladder arch with a honor guard of Fire Department members at Moyers Corners Station 1.

Ferguson passed away on May 13 at the age of 83.