FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire departments from different parts of Onondaga County helped the Fabius Fire Department fight a neighboring fire on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The fire started in a garage next to the fire department, on the 7800 block of Main Street in Fabius.

That portion of the street shut down while crews worked to get the fire under control.

The Fabius Fire Department says no one was injured. It’s still not clear how the fire started.

“With the quick action of those that called it in and our members, we were able to get a good hit on the fire to prevent it from spreading to the Fire department,” stated the Fabius Fire Department in a Facebook post. “Thank you to the Town and village residents, for being patient with the road closures and any assistance that was provided.”

Fire crews say the garage is a total loss.

The Fabius Ladies Auxiliary and local businesses helped respond to volunteers with donations and nourishments.