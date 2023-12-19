SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As drivers got onto 690 eastbound from I-81, there was more than slush on the ground this morning.

A handful of cars were pulled off to the side with flat tires.

Disabled cars on 690 eastbound:

The delay on 690 eastbound was due to “a problem with the road causing damage to cars,” said Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matt Malinowski.

690 eastbound from I-81 southbound is CLOSED.

The NYSDOT is currently aware of the situation, we will update you when we learn more.

NewsChannel 9 will update you as we know more.