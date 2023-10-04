FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people living in the same Fulton apartment have been arrested for allegedly being involved with illegal narcotics sales and possession.

A recent investigation led by the Oswego County Drug Task Force resulted in the seizure of narcotics and the arrests following the execution of a search warrant on Monday, Oct. 2 at about 11:30 a.m. at a multi-apartment residence on Rochester St. in the City of Fulton.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation was partly in response to ongoing drug complaints in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with executing the search warrant at the residence and over 20 adults were located on the property and detained while the scene was processed.

Most were later released from the scene and the following people were arrested for the listed offenses:

Henry J. Bonnie , age 56, of Fulton NY Criminal Nuisance 2 nd Degree (B-Misdemeanor)

, age 56, of Fulton NY Vell K. Smithers , age 49, of Fulton NY Located and arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree (B-Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th Degree (D-Felony), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th Degree (A-Misdemeanor) from two open local law enforcement investigations

, age 49, of Fulton NY Jennifer S. Wall , age 46, of Fulton NY Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree (B-Felony)

, age 46, of Fulton NY Chloe R. Wall , age 23, of Fulton NY Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd Degree (B-Felony)

, age 23, of Fulton NY Lori M. Firenze , age 43, of Fulton NY Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

, age 43, of Fulton NY Brandon T. Waite , age 26, of Fulton NY Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7 th Degree (A-Misdemeanor)

, age 26, of Fulton NY Cheyenne N. Vincent , age 26, of Fulton NY Criminal Contempt 2 nd Degree (A-Misdemeanor) due to an active court order of protection violation

, age 26, of Fulton NY Dannie L. Darling , age 30, of Fulton NY Bench warrant of arrest for an outside agency

, age 30, of Fulton NY

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, the Oswego County Drug Task Force is comprised of the following members:

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office

City of Fulton Police Department

United States Border Patrol

Homeland Security Investigations

City of Oswego Police Department

The County Drug Task Force was also assisted by additional members of the Fulton City Police Department, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, and Fulton City Code Enforcement.

This investigation remains ongoing with more arrests possible. The Oswego County Drug Task Force would like to encourage citizens with any information related to this case or other suspected illegal drug activity to report it by calling 315-349-8222 or emailing drugtipline@oswegocounty.com with tips. All information can remain anonymous.