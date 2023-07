OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:13 p.m. today, July 30, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on State Route 104 near Crestwood Drive in the Town of Oswego.

Multiple people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital. One person sustained serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

State Route 104 between County Route 89 and West Lake Road will be closed for several hours due to the accident.