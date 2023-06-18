GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum, an outlet for world history and youth learning in the North Country, has announced its kids’ summer day camp programs for 2023. This summer, two camps will send kids on an adventure – one a race, and the other a path to treasure.

The museum’s “Amazing Race Camp” runs from Monday-Friday, July 24-28. Kids in 3rd to 6th grades will team up and travel around Glens Falls locations in walking distance of the museum, to learn about world culture and history and take on team challenges.

The second camp invites younger learners to set sail for high adventure. The “Pirate Adventure Camp” will run Monday-Friday, Aug. 14-18. Kids from pre-kindergarten through to 2nd grade will follow a treasure map around the museum, finding new things to learn wherever X marks the spot.

Both day camps run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and are priced at $225 per child for museum members, or $250 for non-members. The camps do not provide snacks, lunch or beverages. Parents who want to get their kids engaged with a fun week of world awareness can reach out to the museum online, by phone at (518) 793-2773, or by email to info@worldchildrensmuseum.org.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum has a slate of other programs running through the summer. A Juneteenth Flag Craft workshop will be held from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on June 19, followed by a Dolphin Paint & Sip session on June 25, from 1 – 2:30 p.m.