QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This July, West Mountain is hosting its annual celebration of patriotism and independence. The ski mountain’s Music on the Mountain summer concert returns on Saturday, July 1.

This year, Jukebox Rebellion will take the stage from 6-10 p.m. at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury. Vendors and activities abound, with fireworks closing out the night. No outside alcohol, food, animals or coolers are admitted entry.

Tickets for this year’s celebration are on sale now. Admission is priced at $15 for adults ages 20 and over, $10 for 13-19, and $5 for 7-12. Groups of 10 or more are asked to reach out to (518) 636-3699 ext. 300 to learn about group discounts.