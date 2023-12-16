SALEM, V.A. (WSYR-TV) – In one of the most dramatic finishes in Stagg Bowl history, the Cortland Red Dragons won their first-ever Division III National Championship, defeating North Central 38-37.

For two quarters it was a defensive slugfest. With just 57 seconds to play in the first half, North Central got on the board first. Charles Coleman took a shovel pass, racing seven-yards for the touchdown. Cortland answered quickly, marching 55-yards in seven plays. Mike Baloga connected on a 31-yard field goal, as the Red Dragons went into the half down 7-3.

The second half turned into an offensive shootout. Cortland would find the end zone on its first drive of the third quarter. Zac Boyes hooked up with Cole Burgess on a nine-yard scoring strike, giving the Red Dragons their first lead at 10-7.

After the Cardinals regained the lead midway through the third, it would take Cortland just two plays to answer. Boyes tossed his second touchdown of the night, connecting with JJ Lapp on a 64-yard pitch and catch.

We would head to the fourth quarter tied at 17. That’s when the fireworks would start. Just four seconds into the 4th, Joe Iadevaio hauled in a TD pass from Boyes, giving the Red Dragons a 24-17 lead. North Central would tie the score just three plays later. Division III Player Of The Year Luke Lehnen capped off a three-play 65 yard drive, carrying it in from four-yards out.

With 8:16 to play, Zac Boyes and the Cortland offense would find pay dirt again. Boyes found Iadevaio for his second TD of the night. The seesaw affair would see North Central punch right back. This time it was Lehnen scampering 64-yards for the touchdown, to tie the game at 31.

Cortland would take its next drive, eating up over five minutes on the clock. Boyes tossed his fifth touchdown of the night, with 1:41 left to play connecting with Cole Burgess. North Central would answer in a hurry, scoring less than 30 seconds later. Lehnen found Deangelo Hardy, who raced 60-yards for the score. The Cardinals elected to go for two, but the Cortland defense brought Lehnen down short of the goal line, sealing the National Championship for the Red Dragons.

Zac Boyes was named the MVP, finishing 26-34 for 349 yards and five touchdowns. Boyes added 123 yards on the ground. Cole Burgess hauled in 11 receptions for 134 yards and two scores.

Cortland becomes the first team from the state of New York to win the Division III National Championship, since Ithaca in 1991. The Red Dragons finish the year with their first National title in program history at 14-1.