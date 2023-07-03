SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An upcoming plant sale at Hudson Crossing Park offers native flora, and a chance to learn about whatever you want to plant. On Sunday, July 16, the Hudson Crossing Park Native Plant Sale and Workshop is putting down roots.

Starting at 10 a.m. and running until noon, park volunteers will lead demonstrations on how to care for plants properly. Topics include garden bed preparation, species selection and planting, and the importance of planting native plant species. Visitors can get hands-on with what they learn.

“Native plants play a vital role in our ecosystem, supporting wildlife and promoting biodiversity,” said Kate Morse, Executive Director of Hudson Crossing Park. “This event is designed to give people of all ages the knowledge and skills to create native plant gardens in their own yards, transforming them into havens for wildlife while enhancing the natural beauty of our communities.”

Native plants will be on sale alongside information on where other local garden favorites can be sourced. It’s all part of a common goal: keeping the North Country’s ecology healthy and happy.