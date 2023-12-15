SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 40 people officially became U.S. citizens at the James M. Hanley Federal Building in Syracuse as a naturalization ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 14.

All the candidates officially took their oath, completing the last step to becoming American citizens.

Chief Judge Brenda K. Sannes of the Northern District of New York presided over the ceremony.

“In this country, the courts of law cannot function without the participation of citizens like you. And so it’s fitting that a courtroom is the first place where you join the ranks of citizens of the United States,” Judge Sannes said during the ceremony.