ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Nazareth College student was arrested Wednesday on rape charges following an incident the previous evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced.

According to MCSO, a female student went to campus safety on the evening of November 29 and said she was raped by an individual that she knew.

She was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.

At about 11:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies said they responded to Nazareth College for the call, and MCSO technicians responded to the hospital.

Following a quick investigation by the MCSO Major Crimes Unit, Joshua Mundia of Pittsford was arrested.

The 19-year-old was arrested on the charge of third-degree rape. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail, and his bond is set at $10,000 cash, $30,000 bond, and $45,000 partially-secured bond.

An order of protection was issued for the victim, and Mundia is currently banned from Nazareth College.