SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse neighbor was injured in a house fire early Friday morning, Jan. 12. on Syracuse’s northside while trying to search for trapped occupants.

Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 Center to the house fire at 211 Kirkpatrick Street at 12:56 a.m.

Two minutes later, firefighters from Station 2 on Lodi Street arrived to find the two-and-a-half-story home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought the fire from the outside due to the intense heat and flames.

After fighting the fire from the outside, firefighters faced high heat and blinding smoke as they made their way inside to extinguish the remaining fire, while other teams searched the building for any potentially trapped occupants.

The fire was declared out after approximately 30 minutes.

While at the scene, a neighbor concerned that there might still be people inside, suffered smoke inhalation while trying to check for occupants. They were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. No firefighters were injured at the scene.

According to the Syracuse Fire Department (SFD), the first floor of the home’s interior and exterior suffered extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.

After the fire, Syracuse Fire investigators determined the building was vacant and conducted a cause and origin investigation which is still ongoing.

A total of 37 Fire Department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff.

Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.