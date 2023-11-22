GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local food pantry got a new home this week. The pantry at St. Mary’s Church has come out of the shadows and into the light.

On Tuesday, Rev. Scott VanDerveer welcomed the community to the new St. Mary’s food pantry, housed in a remodeled space formerly part of the church’s garage. The original pantry operated from tight quarters in the church basement, dating back to 1996.

The pantry itself reopened in 2022 – but on Tuesday, it wasn’t the only subject of celebration. A new mural was recently completed along the church’s western wall, designed by St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus Catholic School Principal Patrick Gormley. The principal was later joined by students from the Catholic school, across the street from the church; and then taken over by South Glens Falls art teacher Amy Noonan.

“The creation of our beautiful mural marks the completion of our efforts to bring this new pantry space to fruition,” said Rev. VanDerveer, prior to Tuesday’s dedication. “We wanted to take a moment during this season of gratitude to thank everyone who worked on the mural, everyone who helped create this beautiful new space for our food pantry, and the generous donors and volunteers who provide and distribute food to more than 40 local families each week.”

St. Mary’s Church is located at 62 Warren St.