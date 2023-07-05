SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse residents can now view the new city flag in Downtown Syracuse.

On July 5, Adapt CNY and City of Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh raised the new Syracuse flag, the “First Light Flag,” at City Hall, signaling its official adoption.

Adapt CNY’s Andrew Frasier and Eric Ennis, along with flag designer Eric Hart and Mayor Walsh all joined together for the special occasion.

Hart said it was amazing, humbling and surreal to see his design printed on the official flag today.

“When I set out to work on this project, I set out with this in mind, to see this flying high above City Hall. I photoshopped this flag many times in front of City Hall to give other residents an idea of what this day could look like, but to be here, it’s very surreal, it’s a very happy moment for me,” said Hart.

Hart said he was very proud of his work and worked hard on this. He also gave a shout out to the other designers who also competed in this contest.

In terms of what Hart’s design is about, he says it represents the culture of Onondaga County, including symbolism of the Haudenosaunee.

“I wanted to use symbolism that’s very timeless, so it ended up becoming something of a geographic symbolism in this case. You have the sun rising up over the Onondaga Valley and on either side of the valley you have the hills that encompass the Onondaga land. You have the six pointed star which represents the six nations of the Haudenosaunee and the six past names by which Syracuse was known, and colors like orange for passion and creativity and the warmth of the sun,” said Hart.

Images of the flag are now available and free to use at both the First Light Flag website and the Syracuse Flag Initiative website.