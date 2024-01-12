ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an attempt at thwarting gun violence on the city streets, a community-based organization in Albany is bringing a first of its kind to the Capital Region. NEWS10 went out on the trails in an unlikely neighborhood that is designed to help get city kids out in nature.

Eden’s Rose Foundation was granted money to get a dozen mountain bikes for the first ever mountain bike club in Albany. It’s called “Wheels Up”, and it’s an effort to help combat hotspot violence across the city. “The three main components are learning, working and riding,” said the foundation’s founder Gregory Sheldon.

The idea started as an effort to give city kids another option to help keep them off the streets and get them into nature. “Creating the opportunity for kids to come out into a green space and get out of Albany and get out of the drama; the gun violence, the drugs, everything that plagues them, that is setting these kids up for a different type of future, and try to combat that.” said Executive Administrator, Sophie LaForest.

Eden’s Rose owns an area of wooded hills in the Westhill neighborhood. They plan to develop the land into more mountain bike trails. “It’s an equitable access to green space for kids that live in an urban environment. And these Woods comprise about 50 acres of Urban Forest right in the city of Albany.” said Sheldon.

And they are eco-friendly in design. “These are not overly built trails. They work with the existing conditions that are out there. We don’t bring in a lot of material, we try to do everything out of found material.” said the Trail Steward Skye van der Laan.

The foundation’s executive administrator, Sophie LaForest, says that the Wheels Up bike club is more than just getting out in nature. “It’s giving them a sense of competition and having them work towards something which is what we are trying to create here.” said LaForest.

“We hope to train kids on some spectacular equipment that’s provided to us by the county of Albany.” said Sheldon.

Albany Victory Gardens Youth mentor, Roy Isaac, works with Eden’s Rose, and he says this program is needed to help kids feel good about themselves. “There were people out there reaching out for us. To show us what’s going on, and that’s what the children need today. They need somebody to let them know we do love them.” said Isaac.

A spokesperson with the Albany Police department says “A program such as this helps adolescents engage in positive interaction and gives them a sense of belonging. It will also help empower them to make positive choices.”

Eden’s Rose Foundation is now accepting applications for their new competitive bike club, Wheels Up.