ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Parks & Trails New York recently published a new trail travel guidebook, dubbed “Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys.” The 400-mile north-south route of the Empire State Trail, the longest statewide trail in the nation, is the focus of the new book.

While the guidebook is geared towards bicyclists, both those planning multi-day trips and those out for a few hours, it is also an indispensable tool and resource for other outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore the trail and region, including walkers, boaters, and those traveling by car.

Parks & Trails New York developed the guidebook, in partnership with the Hudson River Valley Greenway and Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area. The guide follows the Hudson River Valley Greenway Trail from Manhattan to Whitehall and continues through the Champlain Valley between the Adirondacks and Lake Champlain to the Canadian border at Rouses Point. The guidebook includes local history and cultural highlights, and contains extensive listings of attractions, lodging, campgrounds, breweries, wineries, bike shops, information centers, and other amenities.

The 40 easy-to-read maps, divided into four regional sections, comprise the heart of the 154-page, full-color guidebook. The spiral-bound guide’s handy five-inch by nine-inch size fits neatly into bike saddlebags, backpacks, and glove compartments. Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys also includes information on travel logistics, trip preparation, and bicycle safety.

“Interest in cycling tourism has grown significantly in recent years. Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys provides the practical information needed to plan a trip, while telling compelling stories of the area’s history, culture, and environment which make this region so unique and attractive as a travel destination,” says Robin Dropkin, Executive Director of Parks & Trails New York.

“This guidebook is an invaluable resource for all trail users exploring the Hudson River Valley and beyond. The book is a celebration of the north-south trails, the histories of these two iconic valleys, and all who travel them,” says Scott Keller, Executive Director of the Hudson River Valley Greenway and the Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area.

Cycling the Hudson and Champlain Valleys retails for $26.95. Riders interested in expanding their travels westward can consider purchasing its companion guidebook, Cycling the Erie Canal. Parks & Trails New York members receive a special discount price on all guidebooks, in addition to other member benefits. Visit their website to purchase the guidebook.