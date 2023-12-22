AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first permanent homeless shelter of Montgomery County has received funding to get started on groundbreaking. The City of Amsterdam approved this building at 76 Guy Park Avenue for the location of the new homeless shelter. “The city certainly can use it. It’s going to be a great asset,” said Mayor Michael Cinquanti.

The city received a grant of just over five million dollars to start the project. The money will help transform and rebuild the vacant building into a much needed 16 bed permanent homeless shelter. “Well, we have a homeless problem. It’s a small one but it’s a significant one. Any homeless problem is a significant one, especially in this kind of weather,” said Cinquanti.

The mayor tells NEWS10 the county helps over 300 homeless people each year and this shelter will ultimately help get these folks into permanent housing of their own. He says, “It’s not just a place to stay it’s a place to hopefully rehabilitate and get better. And to find a more productive path in life.”

That path in life will be provided by the group Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless. It has been tasked with getting the new facility up and running. The organization made a difference to Jasmine Sanchez and her boyfriend, Louis.

“I was at the shelter myself and I got blessed and I got into an apartment with their help. So, I guess this is a blessing,” said Sanchez. “That’s good, yeah. Great!” exclaimed Louis.

“And what we like about it is their facilities are secure, well-kept. They have good policies and procedures and it’ll fit right into that neighborhood,” added Cinquanti.

Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless tells NEWS10 it will unveil the plans for the shelter after the beginning of the year.