New legislation prohibits housing providers from discriminating against people with support animals

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation prohibiting housing providers from discriminating against a person who relies on an animal for assistance alleviating symptoms or the effects of a disability.

Housing providers must now provide a reasonable accommodation by permitting a support animal to live in a home that otherwise would have prohibited pets.

“New Yorkers have zero tolerance for discrimination of any type and this measure will protect some of the most vulnerable among us who require a support animal to help function in their daily lives,” Governor Cuomo said.

The owner of the support animal must provide medical evidence or other professional evidence shows that the animal aids the person with the disability.

LATEST STORIES: