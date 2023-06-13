WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re a regular to the Warrensburg riverfront, you know that the town’s weekly farmers markets there have plenty of themes. The season was kicked off earlier in June with the annual Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market Rhubarb Festival. Next, something new, red and sweet is on the docket of specialty festivals.

On Friday, June 23, the Warrensbrugh Riverfront Farmers Market will host its first-ever Strawberry Festival. The addition of a new flavor of fun comes in celebration of the farmers market’s 25th anniversary. From 3 to 6 p.m. the market will feature freshly-picked strawberries, recipes, sampler plates, full plants, and a visit from Warren County Master Gardeners ready to talk about growing.

Shoppers can win $20 in market bucks, and enjoy live music by Richie and Elaine Henzler. Vendors showing off strawberries and other products include:

Hildy and Ashley Monroe Fresh berries, preserves, and fudge

North Country Microgreens Produce

Juniper Hill Farm Produce

Trillium Farm Duck and chicken eggs

Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm Artisan cheeses including some with a strawberry influence

Dawn Davies, Marlene DeLongis, and Emile Poole Strawberry-infused baked goods

Glens Falls Distillery Beverage tastings

High Peaks Distillery (Adirondack Brewery) Beverage tastings

PennyCreek Candle Company Small-batch strawberry and cream-scented soy candles

Other artisans featuring stone jewelry, plants, fabrics, soaps, salves, lotions, pipes, and more

Applications are open for anyone who wants to offer their own strawberry products to the offerings by the river. Those interested can reach out to Teresa Whalen at (518) 466-5497, or by email at taawhalen@yahoo.com. The Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market is one of many markets opening up for the season around the North Country.