QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Luzerne Road stretches out from the west end of Glens Falls and crosses through a part of Queensbury populated by neighborhoods, trees, and West Mountain. The town’s fourth ward also contains 13 acres of land acquired recently by an organization dedicated to maintaining wilderness around Queensbury.

This week, the Queensbury Land Conservancy announced the acquisition of the Nicholson Preserve, a new donation of property owned by the Nicholson family on Luzerne Road. The property came to the conservancy as a typical Queensbury landscape of pine trees and sandy soil. Now, it sports a mile-long trail.

“We had help from some National Grid employees to add the trail,” said Board President Sandra Allen. “It’s relatively flat, easier for smaller kids and folks who aren’t big climbers.”

With the trail set and a parking lot carved out, all that’s left now at the property – located just west of the Burnt Ridge development – is to put up markers and signage, and let the community explore. That’s the story across the over 250 acres of land that the Queensbury Land Conservancy has acquired over the last three decades.

The creation of a new trail at the Nicholson Preserve is a rarity among the land that the preserve manages. Others, like Clendon Brook, Elk’s Preserve, and Sullivan Preserve, came with trails intact. The volunteer-based organization does what it can to clean those paths up and keep them in good condition, with clear signage so that nobody gets lost.

Most land that comes to the conservancy is donated directly by landowners, and has never included land with structures on it. Perhaps the most popular is Van Dusen Preserve, located on West Mountain Road – practically a neighbor to the Nicholson Preserve. Donated by Richard Van Dusen in 2003, the so-named preserve spans 51 acres, boasting 1.8 miles of trails. Visitors visit Van Dusen to enjoy hiking, biking, wildlife, and cross-country skiing.

Sullivan Preserve, located near Glen Lake, was acquired right before the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. At a time when the conservancy couldn’t do much to get the word out, people found the trails anyway.

“I love people to get out on the trails as much as they can,” said Allen. “We’re always looking for new ideas on where to put new trails.”