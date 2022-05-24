ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Time Magazine released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022 on Monday. Among them was New York State Attorney General (AG), Letitia James.

As the first Black woman to serve as New York State’s AG, Letitia James has used her position to pursue nationwide causes- and has not backed down from politically charged cases against men in power.

Her investigation into the state’s handling of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes damaged Former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reputation. Her later investigation into sexual harassment claims against the Former Governor led to his resignation in August 2021.

Her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business affairs has been one of the most aggressive of all. It has resulted in a New York State judge briefly holding the former President in contempt of court as the state seeks documents related to potential fraud in his organization.

James has also used her position to wield power on national issues, including protecting women from other states who seek abortion in New York State. In the wake of the recent Buffalo shooting tragedy, she has also launched an investigation into social media companies and their role in spreading online hate.

All of these reasons were named by Times Magazine for placing James on their list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2022. She is joined on the list by huge names, including Oprah Winfrey, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and actress Zendaya.