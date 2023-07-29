SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Air Guard announced Thursday, July 27, it will be hosting its “Runway 5k” race at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Saturday, September 9.

Participants will run the main runway at the airport roughly one time down and back, completing the 3.1 miles in a 5k. Two MQ-9 Reaper aircrafts used by the 174th Attack Wing will also be featured along the race route.

During the race, departing and arriving aircrafts will be using the airport’s secondary runway, according to the New York Air Guard.

Last year, 402 runners participated in the 5k, and this year the event will be capped at 1000 runners.

Age categories will range from 19 and under all the way to 80+ for both males and females. The top overall finishing male and female will receive a custom MQ-9 model trophy.

Everyone who registers will receive a t-shirt. Military members who register will receive an orange t-shirt, representing the colors of the 174th Attack Wing, while civilians will get a red t-shirt.

The New York Air Guard plans to use an alternate route if weather prevents them from using the runway on race day, while still allowing airport operations to continue uninterrupted.

Avid runner and commander in the 174th Attack Wing, Colonel John O’Connor will be the race’s official host this year and will be participating as well.

“As a runner, I’m always looking for new and exciting places to run,” O’Connor said. “For people looking for a distinct, rewarding physical fitness challenge, the Runway 5K offers just that.”