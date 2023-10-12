DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation announced on Thursday, Oct. 12, that it opened an investigation into the death of Steve Zalewski, who was hit and killed on Bridge Street by a DeWitt police vehicle being driven by a DeWitt police officer on Oct. 9

Zalewski was “laying down” in the road when Officer Kevin Sibinski hit him with his vehicle, according to DeWitt police. Zalewski was pronounced dead at the scene.

In accordance with New York State law, the State Attorney General’s Office investigates all deadly incidents where a law enforcement official may have caused a death by an act or lack of action.