TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s new COVID-19 rules took effect Monday. Restaurants, entertainment venues, and other businesses have decided if they will either ask customers to mask up, or only allow vaccinated people inside.

The state’s new rules for businesses will remain in effect until January 15, at which point officials will reassess the situation going forward.

A pizza shop owner in downtown Troy finalized his plan Monday for how he’ll ask customers to comply over the next month.

“After getting in touch with our customers this morning, and some other folks, we decided to go with the vaccination check,” said Jim Scully, owner of Bacchus Wood Fired Pizza.

If you want to sit at the bar for a drink, or dine in for a pizza from the big wood-fired oven at Bacchus, you have to have your shot. Scully is aware some won’t be happy with his choice to not allow unvaccinated people inside.

“I certainly don’t want to exclude them, but I think that that’s their choice,” Scully explained, “and I have so many people who are making another choice, that I have to go this direction.”

Right across the street at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, not much changed Monday. The venue has had extensive protocols in place since its reopening in October.

“We require all of our staff to be vaccinated, we require all patrons to show proof of vaccination and or a negative test, and also wear a mask. So far, everyone’s been pretty understanding of that and appreciative of the effort to keep everybody healthy,” said Executive Director Jon Elbaum.

Elbaum looks at the new mandate as a way for business owners statewide to get on the same page about what’s expected from customers.

The state’s website has been updated to include Frequently Asked Questions about the new mandate.