ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 28 brought attention to the U.S.’s infrastructure issues. Aging infrastructure or infrastructure in need of repairs highlights the urgency for funding to make or keep roads and bridges safe.
There are old roads and bridges throughout New York State and the Capital Region with some dating back to the 1800s. New York has given millions of dollars in recent years to local governments for the replacement or rehabilitation of bridges and culverts through its Bridge New York program.
The Capital Region received $13.6 million from the program for 14 projects throughout the region in 2021. Overall $216.2 million was awarded to 88 local governments for bridge projects last year through Bridge New York.
Highway bridges must be inspected every two years and the state has a meticulous inspection program, the New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said in a statement Friday evening. They also said New York is one of the “few states in the nation that requires bridge inspection teams to be headed by licensed professional engineers who have undergone specific training.”
Out of 2,217 bridges in 11 Capital Region counties, 229 are listed in “poor” condition, according to the DOT’s latest bridges report released last August. A poor rating doesn’t necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe and those that are considered unsafe are closed, according to the DOT.
Bridges rated in poor condition were built and/or replaced over little more than 200 years. The oldest Capital Region bridge on the list is in New Scotland (1886). The newest is a bridge in Coeymans (2004). Columbia County has the most bridges in poor condition (43), and Schenectady County has the fewest (11).
Capital Region bridges that received a poor rating based on the DOT’s report are listed by county below:
Albany County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Albany
|Junction Routes 20 & 85
|1960
|Oct. 1, 2019
|2
|Albany
|Junction I87 over I90
|1986
|Apr. 10, 2020
|3
|Albany
|.2 Mile West Junction I90 & US 5
|1967
|Apr. 2, 2021
|4
|Berne
|.5 Mile Southwest Junction SH443 & State Highway 146
|1931
|Jun. 5, 2019
|5
|Bethlehem
|1 Mile South Junction 9W
|1976
|De. 15, 2019
|6
|Coeymans
|.2 Mile North Junction Routes 143 & 144
|2004
|Jun. 17, 2020
|7
|Coeymans
|2.5 Miles North of Ravena (I87)
|1954
|Dec. 12, 2020
|8
|Coeymans
|2.7 Miles Junction Routes 9W & 396
|1985
|May 12, 2021
|9
|Coeymans
|.2 Mile North Hamlet of Alcove (County Road 111)
|1993
|Apr. 14, 2020
|10
|Colonie
|I87 & Route 7 Eastbound
|1985
|Aug. 17, 2020
|11
|Colonie
|.8 Mile Southwest Junction 32 & Route 155
|1961
|Aug. 7, 2020
|12
|New Scotland
|1.4 Miles Southeast of Clarksville (Old Plank Road)
|1898
|Apr. 8, 2021
|13
|New Scotland
|2 Miles Southwest of Feura Bush (Onesquethaw Creek Road)
|1886
|Mar. 26, 2021
|14
|Rensselaerville
|1 Mile West Hamlet Preston Hollow (Fox Creek Road)
|1935
|Apr. 2, 2021
|15
|Rensselaerville
|3 Miles West Preston Hollow (Potter Hollow Creek)
|1897
|Apr. 7, 2021
|16
|Schodack
|1 Mile East Exit 21B of I90
|1958
|Nov. 19, 2020
|17
|Watervliet
|.6 Miles North Junction I87 & 378
|1971
|Sept. 22, 2020
Columbia County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Ancram
|2.7 Miles Southeast of West Copake
(County Road 3)
|1931
|Jul. 6, 2020
|2
|Austerlitz
|1.8 Miles East Junction Route 203
|1929
|Nov. 13, 2019
|3
|Chatham
|3.8 Miles South Junction Route 66 & I90
|1927
|Jul. 22, 2020
|4
|Chatham
|1.4 Miles North Junction Route 66 & I90
|1913
|Aug. 15, 2019
|5
|Chatham
|.4 Miles West of East Chatham I90
|1958
|May 28, 2020
|6
|Chatham
|1.7 Miles West of Malden Bridge
(County Road 32)
|1958
|May 18, 2021
|7
|Chatham
|Junction Taconic State Parkway & Route 295
|1961
|Sept. 18, 2020
|8
|Chatham
|1 Mile East of Chatham (Loomis Road)
|1935
|Jul. 27, 2020
|9
|Chatham
|2.2 Miles East of Chatham (Raup Road)
|1930
|Jun. 27, 2019
|10
|Chatham
|1 Mile Northeast of Chatham (River Road)
|1995
|Sept. 24, 2020
|11
|Clemont
|1.2 Miles Northwest of Elizaville
(Pleasant Vale Road)
|1909
|Jun. 1, 2021
|12
|Copake
|7.1 Miles South Junction State Highway 22 & State Highway 23
|1945
|Jul. 10, 2019
|13
|Copake
|County Road 7 at Craryville
|1939
|Sept. 18, 2019
|14
|Copake
|.2 Miles West Intersection of Twin Bridges Farm
(Twin Bridges Road)
|1939
|Jun. 13, 2019
|15
|Copake
|Valley View Road at Copake Falls
|1956
|May 19, 2021
|16
|Gallatin
|1.4 Miles Southwest of Ancram (County Road 7)
|1953
|Apr. 6, 2021
|17
|Gallatin
|Mill Hill Road at Gallatinville
|1948
|Oct. 20, 2020
|18
|Gallatin
|1.6 Miles Southwest of Gallatinville
(Pine Plains- Silvernails Road)
|1932
|Apr. 20, 2020
|19
|Gallatin
|.5 Miles West of Gallatinville (Silvernails- Gallatinville Road)
|1933
|Sept. 22, 2020
|20
|Ghent
|1.1 Miles South of Harlemville (Harlemville Road)
|1931
|Oct. 23, 2019
|21
|Ghent
|1.3 Miles Northeast of Ghent (Slate Hill Road)
|1929
|Dec. 3, 2020
|22
|Hillsdale
|1.4 Miles South of North Hillsdale (Collins Street)
|1939
|Jul. 21, 2020
|23
|Hillsdale
|18 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Collins Street Ext.)
|1965
|Jul. 21, 2020
|24
|Hillsdale
|.5 Miles East of Harlemville (Harlemville Road)
|1950
|Jun. 27, 2019
|25
|Hillsdale
|1.5 Miles East of Harlemville (Pheasant Lane)
|1966
|May 21, 2021
|26
|Hillsdale
|1.3 Miles Southeast of Harlemville (Ten Broeck Road)
|1968
|Jun. 22, 2020
|27
|Hillsdale
|1.1 Miles Northeast of Hillsdale (Tribrook Road)
|1939
|Oct. 7, 2020
|28
|Hillsdale
|1.2 Miles North of Craryville (West End Road)
|1945
|Sept. 28, 2020
|29
|Kinderhook
|2.7 Miles South Junction Routes 9H & 9 (County Route 21)
|1938
|Jun. 25, 2019
|30
|Kinderhook
|County Route 21 at Kinderhook
|1930
|Oct. 28, 2020
|31
|Livingston
|2.7 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Bells Pond Road)
|1936
|Jun. 3, 2021
|32
|Livingston
|.8 Miles Southeast of Blue Stories (Buckwheat Road)
|1981
|May 27, 2021
|33
|Livingston
|2.5 Miles Northwest of Livingston (Water Street)
|1953
|Sept. 10, 2020
|34
|New Lebanon
|Mill Road at New Lebanon Center
|1950
|Oct. 28, 2019
|35
|New Lebanon
|Old Post Road at Lebanon Springs
|1952
|Sept. 24, 2020
|36
|Stockport
|4.8 Miles North Hudson
|1926
|Nov. 23, 2020
|37
|Stockport
|1 Mile Northeast of Columbiaville (Rossman Hill Road)
|1941
|Nov. 6, 2020
|38
|Stuyvesant
|County Road 25A at Stuyvesant Falls
|1899
|Nov. 2, 2020
|39
|Taghkanic
|.5 Miles Southwest of West Taghkanic
|1954
|Apr. 28, 2020
|40
|Taghkanic
|1.1 Miles Northwest of Taghkanic
|1954
|Oct. 30, 2019
|41
|Taghkanic
|1.1 Miles West of Copake Lake (Berkshire Road)
|1961
|Aug. 3, 2020
|42
|Taghkanic
|County Road 10 at West Taghkanic
|1954
|May 18, 2021
|43
|Taghkanic
|.9 Miles South of West Taghkanic (Old Route 82)
|1922
|Aug. 3, 2020
Fulton County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Bleecker
|5 Miles North of Bleecker (Pinnacle Road)
|1920
|Aug. 31, 2020
|2
|Bleecker
|6 Miles Northeast of Bleecker (Tannery Road)
|1920
|Jul. 10, 2020
|3
|Broadalbin
|1.5 Miles Northeast of Broadalbin (Creek Road)
|1930
|Jul. 14, 2020
|4
|Broadalbin
|17 Miles East Junction Routes 30 & 29
(Bridge Street)
|1957
|May 18, 2021
|5
|Caroga
|North Bush Road
|1900
|Jul. 15, 2020
|6
|Ephratah
|1 Miles Northeast of Lassellsville
(County Road 119, North Road)
|1933
|Aug. 14, 2020
|7
|Ephratah
|1 Mile Northeast of Lassellsville
|1964
|May 3, 2021
|8
|Gloversville
|Harrison Street at City of Gloversville
|1912
|Oct. 6, 2020
|9
|Johnstown
|in Johnstown
|1935
|Jun. 22, 2019
|10
|Johnstown
|North Chase Street in Johnstown
|1926
|Apr. 15, 2021
|11
|Johnstown
|.5 Miles Southeast Junction State Highway 10 & 10A
|1933
|Sept. 17, 2020
|12
|Johnstown
|Cape Horn Road at Northbush
|1978
|Aug. 4, 2020
|13
|Johnstown
|4 Miles South of Route 10/29A (North Bush Road)
|1994
|Sept. 11, 2019
|14
|Johnstown
|4 Miles Southeast of Caroga Lake (Pecks Lake Road)
|1930
|Jul. 29, 2020
|15
|Oppenheim
|4 Miles Northwest of Oppenheim (King Road)
|1970
|May 26, 2021
|16
|Oppenheim
|1.5 Miles Southwest of Emmonsburg
(Voorhees Road)
|1934
|Jul. 24, 2019
|17
|Perth
|2.9 Miles Northeast of Hagaman
(Calderwood Road)
|1979
|May 3, 2021
|18
|Stratford
|5.2 Miles Northeast of Oppenheim
(Irish Settlement Road)
|1939
|May 11, 2021
|19
|Stratford
|Piseco Road at Village of Stratford
|1984
|Apr. 20, 2021
|20
|Stratford
|Piseco Road at Oregon
|1952
|May 13, 2020
Greene County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Cairo
|4 Miles Southwest Hamlet Cairo
(Polly’s Rock Road)
|1965
|Apr. 13, 2021
|2
|Catskill
|.2 Miles West Junction State Highway 23 & State Highway 385
|1992
|Dec. 15, 2019
|3
|Catskill
|Junction State Highway 23A/ Kaaterskill Creek
|1925
|Apr. 6, 2021
|4
|Catskill
|1 Mile North of Palenville (Boggart Road)
|1936
|Mar. 25, 2021
|5
|Catskill
|Exit 12 State Thruway
|1955
|Oct. 22, 2019
|6
|Catskill
|1.5 Miles Northwest Village of Catskill
(Old Kings Highway)
|1953
|Apr. 27, 2021
|7
|Catskill
|Summit Avenue Village of Catskill
|1984
|Nov. 16, 2019
|8
|Durham
|1.5 Miles South of Durham (County Road 22)
|1961
|Apr. 7, 2021
|9
|Durham
|2 Miles North of State Highway 23 off Hervey
(Stiehl Road)
|1940
|Apr. 14, 2021
|10
|Durham
|2 Miles Southeast of East Durham (Sunside Road)
|1967
|Apr. 7, 2021
|11
|Hunter
|Route 214 1.1 Miles Sofedgewood
|1957
|Apr. 23, 2021
|12
|Hunter
|2 Miles West of Tannersville (Bloomer Road)
|1968
|Apr. 22, 2021
|13
|Hunter
|Clum Hill Road, Village of Tannersville
|1974
|Jun. 3, 2021
|14
|Hunter
|Bridge Street, Village of Hunter
|1967
|May 5, 2021
|15
|Lexington
|1.5 Miles East Hamlet Spruceton (Spruceton Road)
|1930
|Apr 14, 2021
|16
|Lexington
|3.5 Miles Southwest Hunter (Spruceton Road)
|1897
|Apr. 6, 2021
|17
|Windham
|.2 Miles West Junction Routes 23 & 296
|1959
|Nov. 17, 2020
|18
|Windham
|.1 Miles Southwest Hamlet Maplecrest
(County Road 40, Maplecrest Road)
|1936
|Sept. 4, 2020
Montgomery County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Amsterdam
|1 Mile West Junction Routes 5S & 160
|1960
|Sept. 24, 2020
|2
|Amsterdam
|.5 Miles North Junction State Highway 5S & State Highway 30
|1973
|Nov. 30, 2020
|3
|Amsterdam
|.3 Miles North Junction Route 5S & 30
(Grieme Avenue)
|1960
|Apr. 28, 2020
|4
|Amsterdam
|Guy Park Avenue Ext.
|1967
|Jul. 28, 2020
|5
|Amsterdam
|Main Street In City of Amsterdam
|1900
|Sept. 30, 2020
|6
|Amsterdam
|Prospect Street in City of Amsterdam
|1912
|Aug. 5, 2019
|7
|Amsterdam
|.9 Miles Northeast of Cranesville
(County Road 2, Cranes Hollow Road)
|1900
|May 12, 2021
|8
|Amsterdam
|Northeast Corridor City of Amsterdam
(Crescent Avenue)
|1950
|Aug. 31, 2020
|9
|Canajoharie
|4 Miles West of Ames (Otsego Road)
|1934
|Sept. 2, 2020
|10
|Canajoharie
|1 Mile East Junction Routes 10 & 5S
|1931
|Sept. 21, 2020
|11
|Canajoharie
|Incinerator Road at Canajoharie
|1953
|Nov. 20, 2020
|12
|Florida
|.5 Miles Southeast of Cranesville (Cemetery Drive)
|1936
|Jun. 15, 2020
|13
|Fonda
|.1 Miles West Junction Routes 5 & 334
|1938
|Oct. 27, 2020
|14
|Fort Johnson
|.2 Miles West Junction State Highway 5 & State Highway 67
|1962
|Nov. 7, 2019
|15
|Fort Plain
|4.3 Miles West I90
|1955
|Jun. 24, 2020
|16
|Minden
|.3 Miles North Junction I90 & County Road 65
(Country Road 65, River Road)
|1910
|Sept. 24, 2019
|17
|Minden
|3 Miles East of Fort Plain
(County Road 73, Brookmans Corners Road)
|1934
|Apr. 12,2021
|18
|Minden
|2 Miles Northeast of Starkville (H Moyer Road)
|1889
|May 20, 2021
|19
|Palatine
|3.2 Miles East Junction State Highway 5 & County Route 52
|1937
|Aug. 9, 2019
|20
|Palatine
|2.2 Miles Northwest of Stone Arabia
(County Route 48, Wagners Hollow Road)
|1937
|Jun. 2, 2021
|21
|Root
|1.6 Miles East Junction Routes 5S & 62
|1931
|Apr. 8, 2020
|22
|St. Johnsville
|64 Miles Northwest Junction Routes 80 & 5
|1976
|Oct. 7, 2020
Rensselaer County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Berlin
|2.7 Miles Southwest of Petersburg
(Brimmer Farm Road)
|1975
|Apr. 2, 2021
|2
|Berlin
|.1 Miles Southeast of Berlin
(Dutch Church Road)
|1912
|May 18, 2021
|3
|Berlin
|1.6 Miles South of Berlin (Lanphier lane)
|1935
|Apr. 13, 2021
|4
|Berlin
|.5 Miles South of Berlin (Sand Bank Road)
|1950
|Jun.1, 2021
|5
|Brunswick
|1.7 Miles Southwest of Raymertown
(John Snyder Road)
|1990
|May 27, 2021
|6
|East Greenbush
|1 Mile Northwest of East Greenbush
(Mill Creek)
|1938
|Jul. 30, 2020
|7
|East Nassau
|.2 Miles North of East Nassau
|1928
|Jul. 3, 2020
|8
|Hoosick
|6 Miles Northeast of Hoosick Falls
(Cottrell Road)
|1920
|May 25, 2021
|9
|Nassau
|Junction Routes 203 & I90
|1957
|Aug. 25, 2020
|10
|Nassau
|2.3 Miles Northwest of Stephentown Center
(Dunham Hollow Road)
|1949
|Jun. 23, 2020
|11
|Petersburg
|Junction of Routes 2 & 22
|1931
|May 29, 2020
|12
|Petersburg
|Hills Hollow Road in Petersburg
|1927
|Apr. 2, 2020
|13
|Pittstown
|2.1 Miles West of Pittstown
(County Road 115)
|1949
|Jul. 14, 2020
|14
|Pittstown
|1.5 Northeast Speigletown (County Road 126)
|1989
|Aug. 27, 2020
|15
|Pittstown
|.2 Miles from Interchange of Hunt Road
(Goosen-Regan Road)
|1998
|Sept. 10, 2020
|16
|Pittstown
|1.5 Miles West of Pittstown (Holbritter Road)
|1960
|May 21, 2020
|17
|Pittstown
|1.8 Miles Southeast of Boyntonville
(Kautz Hollow Road)
|1950
|May 27, 2021
|18
|Poestenkill
|3 Miles Northeast of Poestenkill
(Blue Factory Road, County Road 79)
|1939
|Apr. 15, 2021
|19
|Poestenkill
|2.1 Miles East of Poestenkill
(Columbia Hill Road)
|1988
|Sept. 24, 2020
|20
|Poestenkill
|5.5 Miles East of Poestenkill (Plank Road)
|1988
|May 12, 2021
|21
|Rensselaer
|City of Rensselaer (Second Avenue)
|1935
|Mar. 31, 2021
|22
|Sand Lake
|2.2 Miles Southwest of Sand Lake
(First Dyke Road)
|1950
|Apr. 14, 2020
|23
|Sand Lake
|1 Mile North of West Sand lake
(Stop 13 Road)
|1950
|Mar. 25, 2021
|24
|Sand Lake
|1.1 Miles East of West Sand Lake
(Thais Road)
|1938
|May 21, 2021
|25
|Schaghticoke
|1 Mile Southwest of Schaghticoke
|1970
|Sept. 15, 2020
|26
|Schaghticoke
|1 Mile North of Johnsonville (Akin Road)
|1915
|Apr. 8, 2021
|27
|Schodack
|.9 Miles North Junction Routes 150 & 9J
|1970
|Apr. 12, 2021
|28
|Schodack
|Junction of Routes I90 & 150
|1973
|Aug. 8, 2019
|29
|Schodack
|2 Miles South of US20 on County Road 203
(Sweets Crossing Road)
|1990
|Apr. 21, 2021
|30
|Schodack
|3 Miles Southeast of Castleton
(Van Housen Road)
|1908
|Nov. 13, 2020
|31
|Stephentown
|3.3 Miles North of Stephentown
(East Road, County Road 33)
|1935
|Sept. 18, 2020
|32
|Stephentown
|.8 Miles Northwest of Stephentown
(Grange Hall Road)
|1936
|Apr. 27, 2020
|33
|Stephentown
|1.4 Miles North of Stephentown (Madden Road)
|1950
|Apr. 9, 2020
|34
|Stephentown
|2.4 Miles Northwest of Stephentown
(Newton Road)
|1931
|Apr. 22, 2021
|35
|Stephentown
|1.3 Miles Southwest of Stephentown
(Presbyterian Road)
|1950
|Apr. 9, 2020
|36
|Stephentown
|2.9 Miles North of Stephentown
(West Road)
|1932
|Apr. 21, 2020
|37
|Troy
|Junction Campbell Avenue and Wynantskill
|1980
|Apr. 29, 2021
Saratoga County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Clifton Park
|.7 Miles South Junction I87 & Route 146
(Sitterly Road)
|1958
|Jun. 22, 2021
|2
|Day
|4.2 Miles South West Mountain
(North Shore Road)
|1995
|May 3, 2021
|3
|Edinburg
|5.8 Miles East Edinburg (Fox Hill Road)
|1932
|Jun. 29, 2021
|4
|Halfmoon
|I87 .7 Miles North of Mohawk River
(River View Road)
|1958
|Nov. 17, 2019
|59
|Northumberland
|.2 Miles North Junction Routes 4 & 32
|1916
|Sept. 3, 2020
|68
|Providence
|4 Miles North, Northwest Junction NY 147 & NY 29
(Hans Creek Road)
|1914
|Apr. 6, 2021
|7
|Saratoga
|2 Miles North Route 9 & I87
(Nelson Avenue Extension)
|1962
|Aug. 5, 2019
|8
|Saratoga
|1.7 Miles Southwest Junction Routes 4 & 32
|1993
|Jul. 6, 2021
|9
|Stillwater
|Saratoga National Historical Park
(National Park Service Route 10)
|1962
|May 20, 1993
|10
|Stillwater
|.4 Miles South Junction Routes 4 & 67
|1885
|Jun. 10, 2021
|11
|Waterford
|Guard Gate #2 & Erie Canal E5
(Access road to canal)
|1912
|May 26, 2021
Schenectady County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Duanesburg
|Junction Route 30 & 159
|1959
|Aug. 29, 2019
|2
|Princetown
|2.2 Miles East Junction Routes I88 & 20
|1980
|Jun. 18, 2020
|3
|Rotterdam
|1 Mile South Junction State Highway 146 & I890
|1993
|Oct. 31, 2020
|4
|Rotterdam
|In Pine Grove
|1946
|Jul. 8, 2019
|5
|Rotterdam
|4 Miles West Junction I90 & I890
|1974
|Aug. 26, 2019
|6
|Schenectady
|1.6 Miles Northwest Junction 146 & I890
|1966
|Dec. 1, 2020
|7
|Schenectady
|County Road 65 in City of Schenectady
|1960
|Oct. 24, 2019
|8
|Schenectady
|Crane Street in City of Schenectady
|1976
|Oct. 24, 2019
|9
|Scotia
|Sunnyside Road in Village of Scotia
|1976
|Oct. 26, 2020
Schoharie County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Carlisle
|5.5 Miles Northwest of Esperance
(Dibble Hollow Road)
|1935
|Sept. 5, 2019
|2
|Cobleskill
|6 Miles East of Cobleskill
(County Road 9)
|1928
|Jun. 15, 2021
|3
|Cobleskill
|Clinton Circle Village of Cobleskill
|1968
|Mar. 16, 2021
|4
|Esperance
|1.4 Miles South Junction State Highway 30A
|1930
|Sept. 9, 2020
|5
|Jefferson
|6 Miles Northeast of Jefferson (Enid Road)
|1941
|Nov. 12, 2020
|6
|Middleburgh
|5 Miles Southeast of Middleburgh
(Huntersland Road)
|1962
|Apr. 16, 2021
|7
|Richmondville
|1.8 Miles Northeast of Richmondville
(Podpadic Road)
|1978
|Jun. 10, 2020
|8
|Schoharie
|West Line Schoharie Village
(Bridge Street)
|1928
|Sept. 28, 2020
|9
|Seward
|.2 Miles South of Dorloo (Lowe Road)
|1972
|May 4, 2021
|10
|Seward
|.8 Miles West Hyndsville (Lowe Road)
|1910
|May 24, 2021
|11
|Sharon
|County Road 8A Hamlet of Argusville
|1933
|Oct. 5, 2020
|12
|Sharon
|2 Miles North of Seward
(County Road 40, Engleville Road)
|1929
|Aug. 18, 2020
|13
|Summit
|5 Miles South of Richmondville
(Beards Hollow Bridge)
|1939
|Mar. 15, 2021
|14
|Schoharie
|.1 Miles South of Charlotteville
(Meade Road)
|1937
|Jun. 4, 2020
Warren County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Bolton
|Route 9 6.2 Miles Northeast of Bolton
|1928
|Nov. 2, 2020
|2
|Chester
|.4 Miles East Junction 8 & I87
|1930
|Jul. 8, 2020
|3
|Horicon
|North End of Bryant Lake
(Country Road 26, Palisades Road)
|1937
|Jun. 4, 2019
|4
|Horicon
|.5 Miles East of Adirondack
(Johnson Road)
|1964
|Apr. 21, 2021
|5
|Johnsburg
|7 Miles South Johnsburg
(South Johnsburg Road)
|1960
|Apr. 7, 2020
|6
|Johnsburg
|3 Miles North of Thurman
|1977
|May 11, 2021
|7
|Johnsburg
|2 Mile West of the Glen
(TR470, Glen Creek Road)
|1977
|Jun. 17, 2020
|8
|Johnsburg
|4 Miles Northeast of Garnet lane (TR57)
|1914
|May 12, 2021
|9
|Lake George
|.6 Miles Southeast Junction 9 & 418
|1931
|May 5, 2021
|10
|Lake George
|Junction I87 & US 9
|1965
|Jun. 21, 2021
|11
|Queensbury
|4.8 Miles Northeast Junction Route 9 & 9L
|1931
|Sept. 5, 2019
|12
|Stony Creek
|6 Miles West of Stony Creek (Gill Road)
|1910
|Jun. 2, 2021
|13
|Warrensburg
|At Exit 24 of I87
(County Road 11, Riverbank Connector)
|1965
|Jun. 23, 2020
|14
|Warren
|1.6 Miles East of I87 Exit 25
|1900
|Sept. 17, 2020
Washington County
|No.
|City/Town/Village
|Location
|Year built/replaced
|Date last inspected
|1
|Argyle
|3.5 Miles South Junction State Highway 40 & State Highway 197
|1929
|May 4, 2021
|2
|Cambridge
|5 Miles South of Greenwich
(County Road 59A)
|1931
|Apr. 8, 2020
|3
|Cambridge
|2 Miles South of Cambridge (King Road)
|1930
|Apr. 22, 2021
|4
|Easton
|1 Mile South of Greenwich
(County Road 74)
|1912
|May 10, 2021
|5
|Easton
|4.9 Miles South Junction Route 4 & 29
(Country Road 113, River Road)
|1929
|Aug. 22, 2019
|6
|Easton
|6.7 Miles South Junction Route 4 & 29
(County Road 113, River Road)
|1929
|Aug. 22, 2019
|7
|Easton
|3.2 Miles West of Cambridge
|1936
|May 4, 2021
|8
|For Edward
|1 Mile East of Fort Edward
(Durkeetown Road)
|1938
|Jul. 9, 2020
|9
|Fort Edward
|Paynes Bridge over Champlain Canal
(North River Road)
|1907
|Sept. 30, 2020
|10
|Fort Edward
|Junction East Street and Champlain Canal
(East Street)
|1911
|Oct. 1, 2020
|11
|Granville
|.3 Miles Northeast Junction 22 & 149
|1961
|Jun. 1, 2021
|12
|Granville
|1 Mile North of Granville (Cove Road)
|1935
|Apr. 23, 2020
|13
|Greenwich
|2 Miles South Route 372 (Safford Hill Road)
|1945
|May 4, 2021
|14
|Hudson Falls
|2 Miles Junction US 4 & Martindale Avenue
|1931
|Mar. 16, 2021
|15
|Jackson
|3 Miles East of Greenwich
(Batten-Dugan Road)
|1916
|Sept. 14, 2020
|16
|Kingsbury
|Junction North Swamp Road & Champlain Canal
|1911
|Oct. 1, 2020
|17
|Putnam
|1 Mile Southeast Putnam Center
(Station Road)
|1929
|Jul. 29, 2020
|18
|Salem
| 5 Miles Northeast of Salem
(County Road 153)
|1928
|Jun. 14, 2021
|19
|Salem
|6 Miles South of Salem
(County Road 61)
|1963
|Jun. 7, 2021
|20
|Salem
|5 Miles South, Southeast of Salem
(Hickory Hill Road)
|1942
|Apr. 22, 2021
|21
|Salem
|1.8 Miles West, Northwest of Salem
(McKinney Road)
|1958
|Aug. 19, 2020
|22
|White Creek
|.7 Miles East of Buskirk (River Road)
|1942
|Apr. 22, 2021
|23
|Whitehall
|.5 Miles North, Northeast of Whitehall
(East Bay Road)
|1948
|Jun. 24, 2021
|24
|Whitehall
|1.5 Miles South of Whitehall (Gray Road)
|1936
|Sept. 16, 2020