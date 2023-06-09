NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — In the Big Apple, there’s still a warning to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activity into Friday.

The dangerous, unhealthy air has impacted millions of people, including Brooklyn resident, Olivia Muztafago.

“It’s definitely just like a weird feeling, like a thicker feeling in the air,” said Muztafago.

Not only thick but dangerous too.

Muztafago has lived in New York City for nearly a decade, and has never seen thick haze fill the city sky until now. The air quality index hit over 400 on Wednesday, with the max being 500.

“You can definitely like feel it in your chest. It just feels really heavy,” said Muztafago.

A much different look and feel than just a few weeks ago. Nothing but blue, bright skies. Muztafago says wearing a face mask never crossed her mind or even the thought of wearing one. But that soon would change.

“I’ve been wearing a mask yesterday and today. Just because I don’t really know what’s in the air,” said Muztafago.

“Until I kind of like hear that it’s a little bit better of air quality, I would say I’ll probably wear it. At least until tomorrow or until they tell us that things are better,” said Muztafago.

Muztafago says Thursday was much better compared to Wednesday. The same goes for Central New York as the air quality has slowly improved.