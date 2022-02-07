ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID on Sunday, February 6. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 5,680 total positives since Friday.

The State’s progress on combating COVID indicates:

3.5% statewide infection rate as of Saturday, lowest since Omicron named variant of concern

New COVID-19 hospitals admissions declining in all Regions

68 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Saturday

“I’m so proud of the work New Yorkers have put in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “The trends continue to be promising, but it is important we continue to be vigilant so we can keep positivity rates low. If you haven’t, get vaccinated and get your booster as soon as possible, it is our best weapon against this virus.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 161,261

Total Positive – 5,680

Percent Positive – 3.52%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.87%

Patient Hospitalization – 5,147 (-319)

Patients Newly Admitted – 558

Patients in ICU – 854 (-32)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 494 (-13)

Total Discharges – 277,144 (+756) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 68 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 53,620



The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 66,730

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,183,980

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,088

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 311,601

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 87.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.5%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Capital Region 59.32 53.54 54.72 Central New York 77.11 71.22 65.08 Finger Lakes 49.79 44.21 39.45 Long Island 35.81 33.59 32.81 Mid-Hudson 37.81 35.28 32.68 Mohawk Valley 67.70 62.11 58.14 New York City 34.88 31.78 30.29 North Country 85.75 78.42 73.48 Southern Tier 72.15 65.51 57.93 Western New York 53.80 48.80 44.80 Statewide 43.76 40.05 37.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Capital Region 8.32% 7.77% 8.46% Central New York 10.87% 9.79% 9.65% Finger Lakes 8.42% 7.91% 7.55% Long Island 5.81% 5.49% 5.31% Mid-Hudson 5.19% 4.93% 4.56% Mohawk Valley 8.34% 8.26% 7.95% New York City 3.35% 3.09% 2.93% North Country 11.44% 11.02% 11.09% Southern Tier 6.90% 6.76% 6.26% Western New York 9.46% 8.92% 8.76% Statewide 5.22% 4.87% 4.65%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Thursday, February 3, 2022 Friday, February 4, 2022 Saturday, February 5, 2022 Bronx 3.11% 2.97% 3.03% Kings 3.30% 2.93% 2.74% New York 2.95% 2.77% 2.63% Queens 3.84% 3.63% 3.35% Richmond 4.33% 3.85% 3.63%

As of Saturday, February 5, 5,680 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,830,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 56,701 376 Allegany 8,486 27 Broome 43,021 55 Cattaraugus 14,739 24 Cayuga 15,230 22 Chautauqua 22,798 34 Chemung 20,435 28 Chenango 8,801 16 Clinton 15,371 44 Columbia 9,582 8 Cortland 9,993 22 Delaware 7,361 15 Dutchess 62,229 35 Erie 202,405 197 Essex 5,219 14 Franklin 8,628 35 Fulton 11,898 41 Genesee 13,317 13 Greene 8,247 15 Hamilton 803 0 Herkimer 13,199 26 Jefferson 18,904 43 Lewis 5,965 8 Livingston 11,192 15 Madison 12,300 20 Monroe 146,948 187 Montgomery 11,322 33 Nassau 394,006 396 Niagara 46,384 47 NYC 2,245,924 2,174 Oneida 50,846 74 Onondaga 103,968 128 Ontario 18,906 33 Orange 103,972 97 Orleans 8,381 12 Oswego 23,881 53 Otsego 9,291 19 Putnam 22,978 20 Rensselaer 30,021 121 Rockland 90,183 116 Saratoga 43,901 117 Schenectady 31,563 59 Schoharie 4,760 7 Schuyler 3,272 4 Seneca 5,550 18 St. Lawrence 19,555 47 Steuben 18,888 37 Suffolk 418,536 392 Sullivan 17,812 16 Tioga 10,205 19 Tompkins 16,709 31 Ulster 30,113 39 Warren 12,847 16 Washington 11,491 24 Wayne 16,425 23 Westchester 243,771 175 Wyoming 8,087 9 Yates 3,190 4

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 248 166 66.90% 82 33.10% Central New York 156 113 72.40% 43 27.60% Finger Lakes 497 249 50.10% 248 49.90% Long Island 803 400 49.80% 403 50.20% Mid-Hudson 500 277 55.40% 223 44.60% Mohawk Valley 110 63 57.30% 47 42.70% New York City 2,147 1,016 47.30% 1,131 52.70% North Country 110 53 48.20% 57 51.80% Southern Tier 167 84 50.30% 83 49.70% Western New York 409 214 52.30% 195 47.70% Statewide 5,147 2,635 51.20% 2,512 48.80%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Saturday, February 5, 68 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 53,620. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 4 Cattaraugus 1 Cayuga 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Erie 5 Fulton 2 Kings 7 Lewis 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 1 Nassau 7 New York 10 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 9 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 4 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.

People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.